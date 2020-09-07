Five locations will remain open today (Tuesday) and Wednesday to accept donations for relief for victims of Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and Texas. Trucks will leave for the affected area on Thursday or Friday, organizers said.
Supplies will “go to the people who need them most,” said Powers Assistant Fire Chief Bo Burroughs. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is calling for items such as non-perishable food, bottled water, baby supplies and first-aid supplies, but not clothes.
“I know Jones County — the whole of Jones County — and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department is going to step up,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “It’s time. … It’s important to me, because, again, when Katrina came through, we were left with nothing. People from everywhere donated supplies. It’s time for us to pay it back.”
Supplies needed:
• Bottled water, sports drinks
• Bottled and canned soft drinks
• Non-perishable food items
• Baby formula and diapers
• N95 facemasks or cloth facemasks
• First-aid supplies
• Cleaning supplies including bleach
• Flashlights and batteries
• Manual can openers
• Paper towels, napkins and toilet paper
• Hygiene products
• Plastic utensils
• Garbage bags
• Cans of fix-a-flat
The donation locations are:
• Jones County Sheriff’s Department
419 Yates Ave., Laurel, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Jones County Sheriff’s Department - Training Center
130 North 12th Ave., Laurel , 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Ellisville Fire Department, Station No. 1
401 North Calhoun St., Ellisville, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Ovett Volunter Fire Department staging
at Ovett Little General , 5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Powers Volunteer Fire Department staging
at B&C Mobile Homes, 1513 Highway 84 East, Laurel, 7:30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
