The annual Strengthford School reunion will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Buddy’s Food and Fuel (39367 Highway 84 East, Wayne County). Last year’s reunion was highlighted by first-time attendees from Alabama, Louisiana and Tennessee, reinvigorating the annual event, organizers said. Buddy’s serves a wide range of menu items — hamburgers, steak, seafood, pasta, salads — and it will be Dutch treat. RSVP is not necessary and it’s OK to arrive after 10, organizers said.
