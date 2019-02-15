A Laurel High School student was caught with a gun while in class on Thursday morning after school officials received an anonymous tip, they said.
No threats were made, Laurel School District spokeswoman Lacey Slay said. After the school got the tip, Laurel police were called and the student was taken into custody just after 8 a.m. “All safety procedures were appropriately followed according to the school’s safety plan,” Slay said. “We want to commend the administration and school resource officers for their actions and the Laurel Police Department for their quick response and help in ensuring our students’ safety.”
School officials were not releasing any information about the student who had the gun. It was not known whether it was a boy or girl or what grade the student was in.
The student was “discreetly removed” from class and the gun was found in the student’s backpack, Slay said. The student was then taken to the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center and the case will be handled in Youth Court, Slay said.
“We were just there in a support capacity,” Capt. Tommy Cox of the Laurel Police Department said, adding that the school resource officers handled the situation properly. “We have a tremendous working relationship with them, but it’s usually not with bad stuff like this.” “We will continue to be vigilant in our efforts to maintain the safety and security of our students and staff,” Slay said. “We urge parents to have a conversation with their children about the importance of reporting anything suspicious.”
In addition to speaking to an adult, students can use the district’s TipLine that can be found on the Laurel School District app. The app is a free download.
