Laurel Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski and radio talk-show host Todd Ellzey will host an election special on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on SuperTalk Laurel 99.3 FM.
Justice Court Judge Noel Rogers and Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks are scheduled to attend. Three candidates for Justice Court Judge — Marian Allen, Jack Armstrong and Sonny Saul — have declined to participate.
Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3.
