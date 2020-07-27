The Jones County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to select a new justice court judge to fill the vacancy that was created by Judge Billie Graham’s appointment to chancery court judge.
Supervisors are expected to interview four candidates — Jack Armstrong, Noel Rogers, Sonny Saul and Jerry Sharp — and make their selection at the end of the meeting, which is set for 8 a.m. in the boardroom at the Jones County courthouse in Laurel.
Rogers, an attorney who lives in Ellisville, made it to the runoff in a crowded field in the District 1 Justice Court Judge’s race last year and fell to Judge Grant Hedgepeth. Rogers edged Saul, a former Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, to make the runoff.
Armstrong is an auctioneer and was a longtime reserve deputy for the Jones County Sheriff’s Department who now works for the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Sharp, who lives in Ellisville and has a law practice in North Laurel, was a one of the finalists to be considered for the Chancellor’s position that Graham was appointed to by Gov. Tate Reeves last week.
