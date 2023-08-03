8.3 Senior Swingers 1.jpg

Jack Shields, from left, Gary Lott, Judge Charles Pickering and David Young pose before playing a set of tennis on Monday. (Photos by Brad Crowe)

Retired judge, others stay active at another kind of court

On a sweltering summer night, 75-year-old Gary Lott scrambles from one side of the court to the other, barely returning volleys from Charles Pickering, 85, and 77-year-old Jack Shields.

8.3 Senior Swingers 6.jpg

Young returns a volley. (Photos by Brad Crowe)
8.3 Senior Swingers 8.jpg

Jack Shields returns a volley. (Photos by Brad Crowe)

