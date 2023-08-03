Retired judge, others stay active at another kind of court
On a sweltering summer night, 75-year-old Gary Lott scrambles from one side of the court to the other, barely returning volleys from Charles Pickering, 85, and 77-year-old Jack Shields.
Lott’s playing partner is longtime pharmacist Ed Diket, a spry 80 years old. After an exhausting effort, Shields finally places a winning shot into the far right corner of the court. “Didn’t see that one coming,” said Diket, another player in the group. Lott replied, “I just added a year to my lifespan.”
Turns out, he and the rest of this group have found the perfect way to stay in the swing of things. A recent study published by the Mayo Clinic found that playing tennis will increase one’s life expectancy by nearly 10 years — more than any other sport.
“My doctor told me that I am at least 10 years younger,” said retired Jones College band director David Young, who is 84. “I play three times a week in the mornings, and sometimes more in the evenings also.”
Those on-court sessions often come after mowing several acres or working on his property all day. “It is my main exercise, and tennis helps with my stamina and breathing, which is important to me as a musician,” said Young.
For Pickering, tennis became a means to keep his family closer.
“Back when I was 60 years old, my middle daughter married a tennis coach,” said Pickering, a retired federal judge. “Now we were, and always have been, a hunting family. But I realized really soon thereafter that my new son-in-law was ... well, let’s say awkward with a shotgun.
“So I built a tennis court at our house so he and my grandchildren would be able to come enjoy it one day.”
After not picking up a tennis racket in 40 years, Pickering started playing. He was hooked. These days, he plays at least once a week at his home, despite being diagnosed with cancer in 2017 and taking chemo treatments once per week.
“I’m blessed,” Pickering said. “As we get older, we all need more exercise, and I get mine with tennis. It keeps me active.”
For Shields, tennis is a way to keep the fires burning. “It’s just relaxing for me,” he said. “I get to get out with friends and keep my competitive nature going.”
One of his playing partners verified that, adding that Shields’ line calls are “really competitive” too sometimes — all in good fun, of course. The physical benefits aren’t the only reason these swinging are living longer and better lives either. The social aspect of playing tennis is also well documented.
Local tennis professional Jesse Husband can attest to that.
“It really gives you a chance to get out with your peers, tell some jokes, maybe a few lies, and just enjoy the camaraderie,” Husband said. “It definitely helps you live longer and is a sport that you can play all your life.”
Because of the close-knit relationships among the local group of seasoned players, one will not hear foul language or arguments over calls. The friendships and respect for each other are too strong to permit such faults.
“(Tennis) helps with self-image and maintaining a positive attitude,” Young said. “It creates and strengthens friendships and keeps us all active and connected.”
Lott serves as the de facto tennis commissioner for many of the local players. He spends hours lining up players for the evenings and weekends, often arranging anywhere from eight to a dozen players to hit the courts. He often just calls to check on players to see how they are doing.
“I just enjoy the game and it gives you a good reason to get out and have fun with the guys,” Lott said.
And these guys can really play. Despite knee replacements, cataract surgeries and the like, the level of play is every bit equal to league tennis being played in the Pine Belt.
Husband started playing when he was in his 30s. And once he started, he was hooked.
“I would go every day and stay until midnight,” Husband said. “And once I started playing, I realized it was also a great thing for a family to do together, so I got my wife and daughter started, and it became our family time.”
Husband spent countless hours on the courts with his daughter Nomi and taught her the game from the groundstrokes up. That investment ended up paying off in a huge way for her. She became a prodigy on the court, going to Howard University on a tennis scholarship and becoming the No.1-ranked player in the nation.
“I encourage everybody to get out and play tennis,” Husband said. “It’s the greatest game going.”
Husband serves as the certified professional at the Laurel Sportsplex. He can structure lessons for all ages and skill levels. He can be reached at 601-498-1752.
He encourages those who are looking to meet people — and add some extra sets to their lifespan — to take a swing at it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.