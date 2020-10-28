Switzerland’s version of the BBC, which airs in France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland, was in town on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday filming a series of reports for its prime-time news show ahead of next week’s presidential election, which has captured the attention of the world.
Swiss Broadcasting Producer Mark Yates said the show had already filmed segments in California showing the left-wing “pro-Joe Biden” perspective and chose Laurel and Jones County for a conservative “pro-Trump” perspective after seeing Leader-Call Publisher Jim Cegielski on a recent episode of Dr. Phil.
The segment, which features Cegielski, also includes Swiss TV reporter Gaspard Kuhn interviewing Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin, as well as Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.
Segments for the show were filmed inside Vic’s Restaurant, inside the Leader-Call office, inside the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, outside of Laurel City Hall, as well as in Cegielski’s home. The show will be dubbed in French.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.