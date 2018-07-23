A Perry County man was already facing a few charges when corrections officers found some tainted evidence of a more serious crime, and a Forrest County woman was arrested for being drunk and naked at a popular swimming hole.
Shaun Hinton, 39, of Richton was found “slumped over and sweating” in his 1992 Chevrolet S10 pickup on 24th Street, according to the affidavit that Judge Billie Graham read in Jones County Justice Court. When Jones County deputies tried to wake him, he was “confused … slurring his words and unsteady” and “tried to drive off.”
Hinton was charged with DUI-first offense, seatbelt violation and driving with no insurance. But when he was being booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center, a “small bag was found under his scrotum,” Graham said. The bag reportedly contained benzodiazepine (Valium), marijuana and methamphetamine.
“I was not aware I had that in my shorts,” Hinton said.
In addition to the traffic offense, he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-first offense and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. He was released on $5,000 bond.
He told the judge he had been driving back and forth to Louisiana to work, and that’s why he fell asleep.
In a separate case, 34-year-old Heather Merritt was charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after deputies responded to a complaint at Union Falls, which is on private property off Moselle-Seminary Road in the Union Community.
She pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine of $925. Merritt told the judge that she had applied for Social Security benefits after suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. She did not elaborate.
