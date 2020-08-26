While the Jones County Sheriff’s Department was in the middle of a disturbing animal-hoarding case, personnel also celebrated “National Dog Day” on Wednesday. “We at the Jones County Sheriff’s Department recognize JCSD K9 Obie for his phenomenal service,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. Handler Deputy Derick Knight was planning to treat Obie to a steak in celebration of this special day.
(Photo submitted)
