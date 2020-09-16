Cotton Pickins Boutique will have a lemonade stand and bake sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and part of the proceeds will go to the Domestic Abuse Family Shelter in Laurel. Mr B’s Frozen Treats and Eddy’s Snowball House will also be set up at the shop at 3 Mays Dr., just off Lower Myrick Road. There will also be a fall-themed backdrop for photo opportunities that will be offered at a cost of $5 for five photos.
“We are looking to bring the community together while keeping to CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing,” according to the event organizer’s Facebook page. “We hope to see y’all there!”
