Former LSU standout, family raising prized cattle in Ellisville
They’re docile but vocal, weighing up to 2,000 pounds in some cases. Former LSU football ace Mit Cole yells a distinct call from the gate sometimes, and the highland cattle call back in a chorus of mooing. That means it’s feeding time.
The food is only a treat. The highland cattle at Tayco Farm in Ellisville are grass-fed, which produces lean, high-quality beef and some happy animals.
“We butchered our first one this past year,” Mit said. “(My wife) Amber had a hard time with it at first. The beef . . . if you haven’t had grass-fed beef, you haven’t really had beef.”
The color and texture are richer, Mit said. When put in the skillet to brown, it produces virtually no grease.
“The other part of it is we know how these cows were raised,” he said. “They were raised humanely. Nothing was done that shouldn’t have been done with them. We know what they’ve eaten, because we control all that. No antibiotics or hormones. Typically if they get sick, they’re fine. They’re a closed heard, so there aren’t outside cows coming in and out (spreading illness).”
Upon first meeting, Mit seems like an expert on all things cattle. There was a learning curve for the farm life, and Amber was there to help. Her family had owned the farm.
“I forced Mit into it,” she joked, “and now he knows more than me. Now his family can’t believe he’s into cows and tractors.”
“I’ve made my share of mistakes,” Mit said. “There’s only so much you can learn from a book. You have to learn to do it right by actually doing it.”
Mit and Amber raise livestock for breeding, beef and sales. The cash value of the couple’s largest bull is somewhere between $2,500 and $3,500. Paul and Coral Steigar of Carriere, originally from Boston, took a tour of the farm after having raised highland cattle for the last year. Mit had invited them out, a common hospitality gesture in the cattle community. Paul noted this, saying, “Everyone is so willing to invite you out, even strangers.”
The couple were taking a tour to see some examples of how Tayco Farm operates. Mit showed them the cow crate built for highland cattle, where the horns are locked and the animal can’t cause injury. Some people have been using the crate for births, but Mit has other ideas.
“Ninety-eight percent of the births out here are completely unassisted,” he said. “The two percent that don’t are either a breach or a bull that gives off really large cows. That’s when you have problems. The advantage is you can sit back and not have to do anything. You come outside, and there’s the calf.”
Of the roughly 20 cows on the farm, four are pregnant.
“I want 100 percent of these births to be unassisted,” Mit said.
“The reason we got highland cattle,” Paul chimed, “is because you don’t have to assist them in almost anything. They’re the oldest breed in the world. They’re hardy.”
As one could easily guess, the breed originated in the Highlands and Scotland areas with severe climate. They have a double coat of hair, which includes a downy undercoat and a long, curly outside coat that resists rain and snow.
“Everybody asks, with the hair, how do they do in the heat,” Mit said. “If you have shade and fresh water — why wouldn’t you give any animal shade and fresh water? — as long as they have that, they’re fine.”
Paul and Coral now have five cows, having just had their first birth.
“Our cows never mooed until that baby dropped,” Coral mused. “Now they moo all the time. . . . We’re still so new to everything.”
The Steigers’ goal is to start raising cattle as a business venture, selling beef and breeding calves.
In addition to the potential profit, cattle farming produces its own brand of organic lifestyle. Mit wouldn’t have it any other way for his family.
“It’s a lot of fun, man,” Mit said. “We don’t watch TV much anymore. (Our daughter) is growing up outside. It’s great.”
