On Saturday, Oct. 5, Laurel Main Street will host the 2019 Loblolly Festival in Downtown Laurel to celebrate the city’s heritage as a sawmill town. There is no entrance fee and the festival fills the streets from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Loblolly Festival serves up Southern Heritage like no other! The ‘town that timber built’ swells with excitement as the Scarecrow Invasion sets the mood for fall,” said Judi Holifield, executive director of Laurel Main Street. “Get your first taste of fair food, hear great music, let the kids play and get a jump start on your holiday shopping!"
The event is free to attend and offers plenty of attractions, such as live music of various genres, children’s rides, youth rides, Art on Masonite contest, wood-carving demonstrations by Dayton Scoggins, dozens of food vendors and hands on arts activities at Lauren Rogers Museum of Art. Downtown merchants will be open to add to the mix of craftsmen and vendors.
More than 200 vendor booths made last year the largest festival to date, and several unique vendors have become regulars, including artisanal craftsmen. Loblolly draws large crowds to the downtown area each year, with attendance last year a record-breaking 12,000 festival-goers.
For more information, visit the Loblolly Festival Event page on www.laurelmainstreet.com.
Loblolly Festival music lineup
Loblolly Stage
9:15-10:45 a.m. - Free N Easy
11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. - Royal Horses
1:15-2:45 p.m. - Pinebelt Pickers
3:15-5 p.m. - Stand Back: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band
The Knight Butcher Stage
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - Justin Phillips & Friends
1:30-3:30 p.m. - Back From The Dead
