Editor’s note: Because of an oversight on our part, the list of marriages this week and in the remainder of the Saturday editions this year will contain the names of dozens of couples who applied for marriage licenses at the courthouse in Ellisville over the last several months.
• Jason Lee Jones, 48 and Tiffnie Machelle Kitchens, 43
• Richard Myron Vance, 58 and Carla Ann Lott, 45
• Steven Conner Coats, 22 and Allison McKenzie Foster, 22
• Jacob Jones Chancellor, 52 and Teresa Ann Letort, 56
• Larry Dean Mathis, 41 and Cassandra Lynn Bush, 48
• Bruce Adam Nicholson, 26 and Brittany Nicole Williams, 21
• Joshua Mayo Hester, 22 and Morgan Olivia Lewis, 22
• Raymondo Ramos, 20 and Natalie Nicole Strickland, 18
• Andrew Randall Herrington, 32 and Lorri Kay Dodson, 32
• Tyler Reid Brown, 24 and Amanda Michelle Woerter, 23
• Patrick Wayne Parker, 42 and Tracey Raye McCraw, 46
• Brandon Tyler Boykin, 26 and Anna Grace Fisher, 22
• Allan Anthony Adams, 65 and Dora Jean Herrington, 61
• Jason Thomas Jones, 31 and Jennifer Kay Stanberry, 46
• James Arthur Ryan Jr., 49 and Tara Teresa Phillips, 39
• Edwin Keaton Thornhill IV, 26 and Maggie Mae Nolan, 25
• Zachary Tyler Register, 21 and Gabby Grace Yelverton, 19
• William Alfred Murphy Jr., 45 and Jacqueline Arliss Bates, 47
• Jonathan Glenn Beech, 28 and Haley Elizabeth Downey, 23
• Michael Andrew Ulmer Sr., 44 and Chelsy Renee Brown, 30
• Kevin Daniel Byrd, 48 and Deborah Kay Byrd, 43
• Joshua Nathaniel Tisdale, 25 and Contessa Leann Bounds, 29
• Hunter Andrew Rowell, 20 and Ericca Sheyanne Bounds, 18
• Charles Wilmer Bishop, 34 and Christina Lynn Rogers, 35
• John Christopher Holifield, 48 and Belinda Kay Morgan, 37
• Charles Daniel Ellzey, 41 and Jennifer Lynn Wilson, 29
• Ronald Dean Jones, 64 and Janet Reamer Donald, 61
• Lewis Maxwell Robertson, 70 and Glynda Strickland Reed, 74
• Burnie Logan Mann, 29 and Hillary Ann Herman, 27
• Jose Emanuel Leon Aquirre, 25 and Amber Elizabeth Hinton, 25
• Cameron Zane Thacker, 21 and Haley Elizabeth Pete, 19
• Charles Hunter Shoemake, 17 and Crystal Leighann Mixon, 19
• Joseph Martin Shows, 32 and Cassie Lynn Smith, 35
• Cameron Montana East, 18 and Krystal Leanne Stout, 18
• Zackary Scott Kuhlmann, 30 and Danielle Elizabeth Carter, 25
• John Grady Rainey, 36 and Kerri Ann Redmond, 36
• JD Joseph Hatten, 33 and Tangela Antionette Ruffin, 31
• Jimmie Laroy Kelly, 36 and Lashannon Monchell Bridges, 30
• Larry Dale Looney, 39 and Sabrina Marlene James, 36
• James Clinton Ellzey II, 24 and Deisey Yolani Bradley, 24
• Mitchell Lynn Pearce, 65 and Debra June Taylor, 57
The following filed for divorce in Jones County Chancery Court
• Ashley M. Morris vs. Caleb B. Morris
• Jennifer Pennington vs. Jeffrey Pennington
