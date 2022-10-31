“The Scribe” is coming to Franklin United Methodist Church on Sunday at 5 p.m. The Scribe is an unforgettable, dramatic, musical presentation of the life of Christ seen through the eyes of a Roman centurion soldier, who himself becomes a believer in Christ.
Admission is free and a love offering will be taken.
New York Broadway entertainer Dr. Paul Pitts will star as the character of Andronicus Capito. Pitts has sung more than 9,000 performances on seven continents to more than 5 billion people by television, radio and personal appearances.
He was soloist for the 60th anniversary television special that celebrated Israel’s 60 Years of statehood. The special reached 200 countries and 300 million viewers worldwide.
