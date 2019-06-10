A Magee man who was convicted of manslaughter apparently went on a spending spree before going to prison.
Daryl Anthony Vanish, 56, passed a bad check at Jones Sales & Service to purchase a John Deere Zero-Turn mower in January 2015, but instead of cutting grass, it will be adding to his time behind bars.
Vanish was sentenced to 10 years after being found guilty of manslaughter in Simpson County in April 2015. Since then, he was convicted in July 2017 of passing worthless checks in Lamar County and in January of this year in Pike County, according to Mississippi Department of Corrections records.
Last month, he pleaded guilty in Jones County Circuit Court to obtaining a thing of value with intent to defraud and was ordered to serve four more years in the full-time custody of MDOC. All of those crimes are believed to have taken place before he started serving his time for manslaughter.
In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve five years post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay court fees and fines of $8,336.43, which includes $6,418.93 in restitution to be paid back to Jones Sales & Service.
The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Tony Buckley and public defender John Piazza represented Vanish.
• Christopher Chisholm, 52, of Taylorsville was ordered to serve eight years in the full-time custody of MDOC after pleading guilty to attempted burglary of a dwelling. Chisholm, who failed to appear for his previous court date and was arrested on a bench warrant, broke into the home of Robert Thornton on Trace Road. In addition to the prison time, he was ordered to serve four years of post-release supervision, pay $1,917.50 in court fees and fines, and participate in the court’s community service program. The case was prosecuted by Buckley and Chisholm was represented by public defender Cruz Gray.
• David Randall Eubanks, 59, was sentenced to serve three years in prison as a habitual offender after pleading guilty to grand larceny. He admitted to stealing a 7x20 trailer from TJ’s Welding Shop in May 2015. In addition to the prison time, he will have to spend two years post-release supervision under MDOC, participate in the court’s community service program and pay $4,417.50 in court fees and fines, which includes $3,000 in restitution to be paid back to TJ’s Welding Shop. Because he was sentenced as a habitual offender — meaning he has at least three felony convictions — he will have to serve all of his time in prison day for day, with no chance for early release. Buckley prosecuted the case and Eubanks was represented by public defender Patrick Pacific.
Eubanks was convicted of selling cocaine in Jones County in 1988 then of felony DUI in 2010 and 2011, both in Harrison County.
