Nearly 75,000 Mississippians will see an extension on their health insurance policies thanks to action by The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney announced.
CMS will not take action against certain non-grandfathered health insurance plans, which do not meet all of the many mandates and restrictions in the Affordable Care Act. The extension applies to policy years beginning on or before Oct. 1, 2021, provided that coverage comes into compliance with the specified requirements by Jan. 1, 2022.
“For the past several years, I have requested and received an extension,” Chaney said. “Without an extension, thousands of Mississippi consumers would be impacted and see rate increases that would be detrimental to them, the state’s health insurance market and the state’s economy.”
