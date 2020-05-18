Three people were hospitalized in a wreck just outside the Laurel city limits Sunday, and one of them was a child, first responders said.
A Richton woman and her young child were taken from Lower Myrick Road and Highway 15 to the hospital with minor injuries after colliding with a Nissan Frontier driven by a Soso man at the intersection. The driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital after taking a breathalyzer test, officials said.
Powers and Glade volunteer fire departments, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, EMServ and the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded.
Attempts to reach the MHP, which is handling the case, were unsuccessful.
