The Jones County Sheriff’s Department took three fugitives into custody over a three-day period after Donnie “Coot” Jefcoat turned himself in early Monday afternoon.
Martin Reese “Zeus Capone” Ashcraft was caught Friday night and Martin L. Arrington was taken into custody on Saturday night before Jefcoat surrendered on Monday.
"Our deputies and investigators initiated a full-court press to keep the pressure on the three wanted subjects,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Whether captured or surrendered, they all three are now in custody to face their charges.”
All three were featured on “Felon Friday” on the JCSD Facebook page and shared on the Leader-Call’s page. Ashcraft was wanted on a warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon, Arrington was wanted on a bench warrant that was issued by Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson and Jefcoat was wanted on a warrant for grand larceny. Jefcoat agreed to turn himself in at the JCSD on Friday but failed to do so.
"When it comes to searching for those who are wanted on criminal charges, we don't play,” Berlin said. “Three up, three down and we aren't finished yet."
