The Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day 2019 has been set for Saturday, Dec. 7 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. As in years past, Kiwanis members will be cooking and serving all-you-can-eat pancakes with butter and syrup, sausage, coffee, milk and Coca-Cola products at the YWCO (428 West Oak St.) and at First Baptist Church of Laurel (607 West 5th St.). Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door. Tickets are available from any Kiwanis Club of Laurel member.
Proceeds from the Kiwanis Club of Laurel Pancake Day help provide college scholarships for deserving high school seniors at Laurel Christian School, Laurel High School, Northeast Jones High School, South Jones High School and West Jones High School. In addition, proceeds help provide multiplication and division flash cards for third-grade students at 10 elementary schools in Laurel and Jones County.
Kiwanis Pancake Day coincides each year with the Sertoma Club of Laurel Christmas Parade, which will begin at 10 a.m. and is billed as the largest Christmas Parade in the State of Mississippi.
