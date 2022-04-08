A tornado did touch down in Jones County on Tuesday morning, but it apparently only took out trees despite traveling more than 8-1/2 miles on the ground, according to the National Weather Service.
The F1 twister touched down just after 8 a.m. and had wind speeds of 90 mph and was 250 yards wide as it went 8.6 miles on a path that started along Highway 29 South, just north of the Johnson Community.
It was one of 10 tornadoes reported that morning, including in nearby counties Covington, Clarke, Jefferson Davis and Lauderdale. One that did damage to some structures near Collins also crossed into Jones County, according to the report.
