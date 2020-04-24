A home that was hit by a tornado on Easter burned on Wednesday, and the fire has been deemed suspicious.
Firefighters with several Jones County volunteer fire departments were called to the fire at the home of Katie Darby at 11 Elliot Houston Road, near Soso, on Wednesday afternoon. Upon arrival, they found the severely damaged home and a vehicle near it in flames.
Darby and her daughter were not at home at the time the fire started. No injuries were reported. The home already had what was classified as major damage in the storm, but the fire damage was deemed catastrophic by fire officials.
Jones County Sheriff’s Department arson investigator J.D. Carter and the state fire marshal will be investigating the scene. It was deemed suspicious because no electricity was going to the structure.
Crews from Shady Grove, Soso, Pleasant Ridge, Calhoun and Soso volunteer fire departments battled the blaze and EMServ Ambulance Service also responded.
— PIO Dana Bumgardner/Jones County Fire Council contributed
