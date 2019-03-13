The sixth annual Touch A Truck event will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 30 in downtown Laurel.
Touch A Truck provides an opportunity for children to explore vehicles of all types – public service, emergency, utility, construction, transportation, delivery and “cool” trucks – all in one place. Personnel will teach the children about the equipment displayed and how these machines help us and serve the Laurel area.
The annual event, hosted by Laurel Main Street, will take place, rain or shine in the Library Street parking lot, across from 530 Commerce St..
There will be “no-horn hours” from 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. for those who don’t like loud noises. Tickets, which are available at downtown merchants, are $5 per person over age 2 or a family four-pack for $15.
For more, go to http://laurelmainstreet.com/events/touch-a-truck or contact Larel Main Street at (601) 433-3255 or info@laurelmainstreet.com.
