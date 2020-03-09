Laurel residents had a chance to get personal with first-responder vehicles downtown Saturday for only $5 per head.
Touch-A-Truck, put on by Laurel Main Street, drew a sizable crowd behind the Laurel-Jones County Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Children got to climb around in some extra-large vehicles while being shown their functions and features. The event included trucks from emergency services and others, like construction, videography, waste management and more.
Lance Chancellor of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department showed off an armored vehicle which was recently used in the arrest of Ralston “Roscoe” Keyes, who’s accused of shooting at a deputy.
