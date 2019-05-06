The Downtown Laurel Spring Tour of Homes is this Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Tickets can be purchased for $30 at Adam Trest Home, Laurel Mercantile, The Laurel Leaf and the Rusty Chandelier.
Two highlights of the tour include Jim and Mallorie Rasberry’s home on North 6th Avenue and Chuck and Nancy Bell’s newly renovated home on North 5th Avenue.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Domestic Abuse Shelter. For more information, go to www.dafms.org or call 601-428-1707.
