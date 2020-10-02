A little more than a week after a crash with injuries on Lower Myrick and Reid roads, two Northeast Jones High students were injured in a Friday crash at the same intersections.
Emergency teams responded to the crash at 2 p.m. and reported three injuries — a 16- and 18-year-old in a gray Jeep, and a woman driving a white Buick. The 16-year-old student was ejected from her vehicle, but all parties are reportedly OK.
Powers, Glade and Jones County fire departments responded with help from the Jones County Sheriff's Department and EMServ.
