A tree fell on an old family house on Old Highway 15 South Monday evening, turning the home into a total loss.
Glade and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at 6:19 p.m. after the oak fell on the house while family members were inside. The front porch was completely obscured by the tree.
Resident Tabitha Crabtree said she and her husband were in the living room with their four children, aged 4 to 13, when the ceiling caved in.
Cindi Thornton, a neighbor and family member, said the home was built out of the old Mount Moriah Baptist Church nearly 50 years ago by her and her grandparents. As for the tree, “it just broke,” she said.
Dixie Electric Power Association, EMServ and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
