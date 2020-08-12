Nearly six months after an EF-3 tornado tore through the small Tribal community of Bogue Homa near Sandersville, two warning sirens have been installed, according to a press release from the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.
The final six-directional warning siren was placed in the center of the Bogue Homa community so that all residents can hear the warning signals. The second is a three-directional siren and was placed on the property of the Bok Homa Casino.
“When I came into office, I made it a priority to get warning sirens in the Bogue Homa community,” Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben said. “I made sure that there was money set aside specifically for this project. These sirens are long overdue, and I am glad we were able to purchase these for our people.”
Beginning in 2009, warning signs were installed in seven Tribal communities as part of the Tribe’s Remote Community Alert System Program, except for Bogue Homa.
The sirens, which cost approximately $53,000, were purchased using Tribal Revenue allocated in the FY 2020 budget.
The two Whelen sirens are voice speakers as well as warning sirens. Activation of the sirens will be remotely handled through CentrAlert Control and will automatically be triggered when the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.