The City of Laurel announced trick-or-treat hours for Halloween and offered up tips to help trick-or-treaters stay safe.
Trick-or-treat hours in Laurel will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Trick-or-treat hours for both Ellisville and Sandersville will be Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m.
Laurel police offered up the following safety tips:
• Wear light-colored clothing short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape
• Wear fire-resistant costumes
• Make sure children can see well through face masks
• Don’t wear masks or disguises into businesses
• Adults should accompany young children and children with special needs
• Go out in daylight hours if possible or carry a flashlight if you’ll be out after dark
• Motorists are reminded to slow down and be aware of their surroundings
• Only give and accept wrapped or packaged treats
• Examine all treats before allowing children to eat them.
• Avoid props such as toy guns, which can look real
• Consider block parties instead of trick-or-treating
• Don’t fire guns – not only is this illegal but what goes up, must come down
• Check the weather and have appropriate dress under costumes in the event of cold temperature
Jones College to host
Treats in the Streets
Jones College’s annual “Treats in the Streets” night of activities will be Tuesday from 5-7:30. The trick-or-treat trail event will be on the front lawn area of Jones Hall. Admission is free unless otherwise noted, and the public is welcome to attend all events. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
JC clubs and organizations will have treats and games available in front of Jones Hall. This event is for children up to 12 years of age, and all children must be accompanied by an adult to attend. Also, the JC all-you-can-eat cafeteria will stay open for dinner until 7:30. The cost for children ages 4 to 9 years of age is $4.50, and children ages 10 and adults is $7.25 (tax included). Taco Bell will be open until 9 and the Bobcat Grill will be open until 8; both are located behind the A.B. Howard Gymnasium.
The costume contests will begin at 5:30 in the center of the grassy area of Jones Hall for kids ages newborn to 12. At 6, a costume contest for JC students will begin.
The annual Treats in the Streets celebration is an outdoor event and may be canceled or modified, if it rains or if the weather is not conducive for children. For more information, contact Dr. Tessa Flowers at 601-477-4845 or email tessa.flowers.jcjc.edu.
Downtown Ellisville
Trunk-or-Treat set
The annual Trunk-or-Treat in Ellisville will be Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. on South Front Street in downtown. The event is family-friendly.
Trunk-or-treat
at First Baptist
First Baptist Church (1593 Millcreek Road in Laurel) will host its Trunk-or-Treat on Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. For information, call DiAnne Cooley 601-422-9863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.