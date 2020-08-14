tump truck

A Peterbilt dump truck tipped over on the 800 block of Shady Grove Moss Road Thursday afternoon, halting traffic in that area. No injuries were reported. The driver had attempted to pull out from his driveway while the truck bed was lifted, causing the vehicle to tip toward the shoulder of the road. Cleanup crews used dirt to soak up oil leaking from the front. Shady Grove and Sharon fire departments, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and EMServ responded to the scene. (Photo by Jack Hammett)
