Two vehicles were severely damaged and one person was injured when a car and pickup collided on Cedar Lane, just off Highway 84 East in Myrick, early Thursday evening. Tracy Walters, 42, was headed north toward the highway in a Dodge Intrepid and Mikel Landrum, 32, was driving a Dodge Ram pickup south toward his home when the two vehicles topped a hill and crashed. “I just ran over to check on her and make sure she was OK,” Landrum said, adding the he was “20 seconds” from his home. Walters was responsive when she was transported by EMServ Ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center with broken ribs. The front driver’s side tire was knocked off the pickup and there was damage to the front of the driver’s side of both vehicles. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the accident. Volunteers from M&M and Powers also responded. (Photos by Mark Thornton)
