Two people were hospitalized in a crash at Highway 288 and Sand Hill Road outside Ellisville Friday morning. Fire and police responded to the crash report at a little after 10 a.m. after a car pulled out onto the highway and collided with an eastbound truck. Injuries were not believed to be serious. EMServ, Southwest Jones Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Traffic was slowed for about an hour as debris and cars were cleared from the road.
