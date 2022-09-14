United Missionary Baptist Church (1118 Hayes St., Laurel) is hosting a work retirement celebration for Rev. Larry K. Breland at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. After 45 years of employment at Howard Industries, Breland is “saying goodbye to the tension and hello to the pension,” organizers of the celebration said. 

The United Missionary Baptist Church Choir, J.C. and the Highway Harmonizers, Pastor Billy Evans Jr. and Christian Unity, Church of the Harvest Praise Team, Taylor and Kirk Singers and Glennis Cooley are among the scheduled performers. 

