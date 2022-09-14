United Missionary Baptist Church (1118 Hayes St., Laurel) is hosting a work retirement celebration for Rev. Larry K. Breland at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the church. After 45 years of employment at Howard Industries, Breland is “saying goodbye to the tension and hello to the pension,” organizers of the celebration said.
The United Missionary Baptist Church Choir, J.C. and the Highway Harmonizers, Pastor Billy Evans Jr. and Christian Unity, Church of the Harvest Praise Team, Taylor and Kirk Singers and Glennis Cooley are among the scheduled performers.
The public is invited to come celebrate the occasion.
GriefShare at First Baptist Laurel
Have you lost a loved one? Are you hurting and can’t deal with the pain? Let First Baptist Church help you get through this difficult time in your life.
FBC of Laurel offers a helping and healing program called GriefShare. It’s a special-help 13-week seminar and support group that will begin on Sunday at 2 p.m. The two-hour meetings will be at the church each week through Dec. 11. To enroll, call 601-649-5710.
First Baptist Myrick annual car, truck, bike show
First Baptist Church of Myrick will host its annual car, truck and bike show on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8:30 a.m. The church is located at 1593 Mill Creek Road in Laurel. For more information, call 601-425-1037.
