United Way of the Pine Belt Region gathered for its 2020 annual meeting on Feb. 18 to recognize its donors and give awards to companies that have an increase in donations. Because of COVID-19, the annual meeting this year was a come-and-go event complete with social distancing and mask-wearing. United Way Members — those who donate to United Way — were invited to attend and vote for 2021 Board Members, eat refreshments, and receive their awards.
Plenty of awards were given at the annual meeting
• Dixie Electric General Manager Randy Smith, 2020 United Way president, was presented an appreciation plaque by the incoming 2021 United Way president Russ Griffin.
• Mark Brown, principal at Moselle Elementary School, accepted the Spirit of Giving Award for the Jones County School District. The award is given to the school from each district with the highest percentage increase in donations from last year’s campaign.
• Kristin Walters, assistant principal at Mason Elementary School, accepted the Spirit of Giving Award and the President’s Award of Excellence for the Laurel School District. The award was given for the school’s 25 percent increase in donations in the 2020 campaign.
• Holt & Associates, PLLC received a plaque for 100 percent employee participation in the 2020 campaign. Firm partner Kari Blackledge and campaign company coordinator Courtney Phillips accepted the plaque.
Other awards include the Crystal Award, Diamond Award and Innovation Award. These awards are given to companies based on the percentage increase in donations in last year’s campaign. The Crystal Award is given to companies that received a 5-14 percent increase in corporate or employee donations. The Diamond Award is given to companies who received 15-24 percent increase in donations. The Innovation Award is given to organizations who showed the most creativity and imagination in their campaigns.
Entities that received the Crystal Award were the City of Laurel, Dunn Roadbuilders, First State Bank, Laurel Magnet School, Mississippi Power Company and Sanderson Farms.
The entities that received the Diamond Award were Domestic Abuse Family Shelter and SouthGroup Insurance Services.
Hunt Southland Refining Company, LLC received the Innovation Award.
Pacesetter companies are those that start off the campaign early each year. These Pacesetter companies receive a certificate and special recognition. They were: BancorpSouth, City of Laurel, Dixie Electric Power Association, Economic Development Authority of Jones County, First State Bank, Howard Industries, Jones County School District, Laurel School District, Mississippi Power Company, Regions Bank, Sanderson Farms, South Central Regional Medical Center, Southern Pine Electric Power Association and Trustmark National Bank.
