The annual meeting of the United Way of the Pine Belt Region will be a come-and-go event from 1-4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 in the United Way auditorium at 401 West Oak St. in Laurel.
Officers and new board members for 2021 will be elected. Results will be available at 4:30 p.m. and winners will be notified, according to a press release from the organization. The theme for this year is “Lighting the Wy with United Way!”
