One lucky person will be selected to receive $100,000 Monday, March 16 during United Way of Southeast Mississippi’s annual $100K Payday Raffle Drawing. The drawing will be at 6 p.m. at Keg and Barrel in Hattiesburg and will tentatively air live on WDAM.
Raffle tickets are currently on sale for $100 per ticket for a chance to win $100,000 (pre-taxes). Tickets can be purchased online, in person at the United Way office located at 210 West Front St. Suite 400, select area banks and grocery stores.
Ticket sales end Sunday. Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The community is invited to attend the drawing. Proceeds will go to support United Way programs and partner agencies serving local communities.
Tickets can be purchased at www.unitedwaypayday.org using a credit card until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Mailed-in order forms and money must be postmarked by Saturday.
For more information about the United Way of Southeast Mississippi, visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.