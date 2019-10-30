Joe D. Hudgies American Legion Post No. 210 (1038 East Elmo St., Laurel) is hosting a Veterans Day Program at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9. All veterans and their family and friends are invited to come receive as the veterans are thanked for their service in the U.S. armed forces.
