Due to the continuing effects of COVID-19, the Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive in Laurel will have a virtual Veterans Day program available on Facebook and the museum’s website on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The keynote speaker for the program will be Rev. Greg Spencer, pastor of First Baptist Church of Ellisville. The “virtual” program will be available to the general public.
The event can be accessed at veterans-memorial-museum.org or on Facebook at LaurelVetsMuseum.
The museum will be closed on Wednesday, but will be open on Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call 601-428-4008.
