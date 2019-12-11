The Veterans Service Center in laurel is requesting white tube socks for the 150 veterans staying at the Collins VA Nursing home this holiday season.
Any donated socks can be dropped off at the Veterans Service Center, 515 N. 5th Ave. Call the Service Center at 601-428-0467 for more information.
The socks may be wrapped, or the Service Center will wrap them instead. The donor’s name will go on the gift tag.
The deadline for sock donations is Friday. Any other gifts are appreciated.
“We have a number of Jones County veterans at the home, but I just do not feel right about leaving anyone out,” said coordinator Connie Hoover. “So many of our veterans do not have family or support groups to provide for them. But it would be nice if each had a present from Santa.”
