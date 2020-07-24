The Veterans Memorial Museum on Hillcrest Drive is getting a facelift, with most of the work to be done by its volunteers and president Larry Callahan.
The men were hard at work Friday morning digging out a spot for a new slab of concrete where flags representing each military branch will soon fly. They’ll also repaint an Aero Commander U-4B airplane and move it to a slab closer to the road. A 15th memorial brick wall with names of vets will be added to the front of the museum as well.
To volunteer or donate to the Veterans Memorial Museum, call 601-428-4008, visit vetsmemorialmuseum@yahoo.com or on Facebook.
This was all made possible by a donation from United Way, plus other private donations, Callahan said.
The museum began with a group of veterans — including Laurel veteran and icon Jimmy Bass, who was selected as Person of the Decade in the Leader-Call’s Year in Review magazine in January — who wanted a place to store relics of wars past “and remember those who served,” Callahan said.
“I got involved after I retired from education and military. Mr. Bass got me involved,” said Callahan, an Army vet. He also served in the Marines in Vietnam.
The current building was constructed in 2005 with grant money. Then the additions came along: a series of brick memorial walls, whereby families can have the name, service branch and war of one of their veterans at $75. That was how the museum got much of its startup money.
“They’re basically volunteers here,” Callahan said of the museum’s laborers. “They’re not paid. A lot of the corporations and individuals in town donate money, and that keeps the power on.”
Veterans James Walters and David Bond were digging for the new multi-flag display just nearby.
“It’ll be a seven-flag fold,” Callahan said. “One will be for prisoners of war.”
Callahan said they usually start work early and stop at 9 a.m. to avoid the intense heat. But other specialized work, such as bricklaying, will have to be sourced to a professional mason. They’ll also have some volunteers pull the Aero Commander to its new slab.
“It was donated by a gentleman, and the type of aircraft was one of the first Air Force One planes to fly Eisenhower back and forth to Camp David because it had a short takeoff and landing. We’ll have a guy come up here and paint that for us and put the Air Force logo on it.”
The work has been going on for three weeks now — a little at a time, because, “well, we’re old people,” Callahan joked. “We’ll definitely have vets come on and volunteer, civilians too.”
It’ll likely take another two weeks for the flag slab to be poured. In the project’s current phase, Walters and Bond are installing the hollow supports for the flag poles.
The museum is accepting volunteers and monetary donations for the project, which is expected to total $3,500, between contractors and building materials.
