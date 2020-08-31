New Stage Theatre announces the launch of new programming Thursday Nights Virtual Plays, Conversations, and Cocktails with New Stage Theatre. The virtual series continues New Stage’s mission to develop original, Mississippi-themed work, and it enables the theatre to keep employing artists.
New Stage will release a virtual play reading or a New Stage Dialogue every Thursday. The plays will be original new works presented as part of the Eudora Welty New Plays Series or Mississippi-themed plays for the Mississippi Play Series. New Stage Dialogue will include conversations with New Stage artists and community partners on a variety of topics in relation to New Stage productions.
These will all be online events. To register for the free events, click on the website and “purchase” a ticket for the event. A direct link to that online experience will be emailed on the day of the event.
“I am excited to begin engaging with our audience again,” said artistic director Francine Thomas Reynolds. “The staff at New Stage never stopped working during this COVID-19 crisis. Everyone has been very busy making improvements and repairs to our buildings, producing a virtual day camp with youth and planning for the future. I am feeling especially gratified about working with, and hearing from, actors and playwrights again. John Maxwell’s We Need to Talk is the perfect selection to launch our new series.”
Written by Maxwell and directed by Reynolds, the new play is based on the lives of Abraham and Sarah and their search for a son. In this modern retelling of an ancient story about love and faith, the actors become storytellers in the deepest tradition of storytelling, revealing truth through imagination.
The cast includes New Stage veterans Jo Ann Robinson and Bill Campbell of Pearl, Kimberly and Yohance Myles of Ridgeland, and Annie Cleveland and David Lind of Chicago.
The play will be presented at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3. It is a free event, but donations are appreciated.
For more information or to reserve tickets, go to www.newstagetheatre.com.
