The Jones County Sheriff’s Department will resume weekend inmate visitation at both the Jones County Adult Detention Center and Juvenile Detention Facility beginning Saturday and Sunday, which is Mother’s Day.
Those wishing to visit JCSD inmates are asked to call 601-649-7502 in advance to obtain the visitation schedule and visitation rules.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation rules have changed to reduce exposure risks at both facilities.
