The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel and Mr. Jimmy Bass, who is accurately described as “the driving force” behind the museum, are featured in a massive, 10-page spread in the May edition of “Firearms News.”
The New York-based national magazine published an in-depth feature that includes dozens of photographs, as well as a brief synopsis of Bass’ service in World War II.
The story, written by Dr. Will Dabbs, who flew himself and his nephew to Laurel in his personal “faux fighter plane” to meet with museum staff, concludes: “Every little town in America has these compelling stories. However, artifacts like these frequently remain hidden away in attics, basements and closets. As we lose those old heroes many times their stories are lost with them. Through the tireless unpaid work of volunteers like Jimmy Bass, George Blackledge, Jeff Weber, Larry Callahan and many others, the priceless stories of the veterans of Laurel, Mississippi are adequately captured for future generations.”
The May edition of the Firearms News can be found on some newsstands, and you can also download a single digital issue at firearms.com.
