The deadline for voters to register to participate in the party primaries is fast approaching, Jones County Circuit Clerk Concetta Brooks said.
Those who intend to cast ballots in the Aug. 6 primaries need to be registered in the circuit clerk’s office in either the Laurel or Ellisville courthouse by 5 p.m. July 8. In addition to their regular business hours — 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday — both locations will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, July 6 for voters to register.
Voters have to cast ballots in either the Democrat or Republican primary, not both.
People who don’t vote in the primaries can vote in the runoffs as long as they’re registered 30 days before that election.
The deadline to register for the Nov. 5 general election is 5 p.m. on Oct. 7. Again, both circuit clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m.-noon on the Saturday prior to the deadline, Oct. 5.
Absentee voting will begin “as soon as the Secretary of State approves the ballots,” Brooks said.
She is anticipating a lot of absentee votes and a “large turnout” for the elections.
“I hope there is,” she said. “People need to be concerned enough to go out and vote. It seems there’s more talk about this election, with two new supervisors coming in and other races.”
Longtime incumbents Danny Roy Spradley (Beat 2) and Jerome Wyatt (Beat 5) announced early this year that they would not seek re-election.
Anyone with questions about the election can call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-425-2556. They are encouraged to call before the day of an election.
