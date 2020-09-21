The Mississippi Supreme Court confirmed the position taken by the secretary of state and the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by the Mississippi Center for Justice and the ACLU that residents may vote absentee if they have a medical condition that qualifies as a “physical disability” and puts them at greater risk of severe consequences if they contract COVID-19.
They also may vote absentee, the court ruled, if they are under a directive from their physician to quarantine. However, the court rejected the argument that all voters, including those with no medical conditions, should be allowed to vote absentee if they are following public health guidance to avoid community events.
In the filings before the court, Secretary of State Michael Watson agreed that the Hinds County Chancery Court correctly held that the four plaintiffs with medical conditions such as kidney disease, severe asthma and diabetes fell under the provision allowing absentee voting for those with a “physical disability” that “could reasonably cause danger” to them if they went to the polls on Election Day.
The Supreme Court’s ruling confirmed Watson’s position that such a condition must qualify as a “physical disability” in order for the person to vote absentee under that provision.
The court also held a voter who receives “a directive from a duly authorized physician that orders a voter to quarantine” may also vote absentee. However, the court rejected the argument that voters who have no medical conditions may vote absentee if they are following public health guidance to avoid community events.
“We are pleased that the secretary of state and the court recognize that some voters have conditions that qualify as physical disabilities are allowed to vote absentee,” MCJ and ACLU officials said in a joint statement, “but we are disappointed that voters without such conditions are being forced to ignore public health guidance and required to vote in person.
“We hope the Legislature will go back into session and take action to protect vulnerable people during this public health crisis. Even if the legislators are concerned about mail-in voting, they could expand in-person absentee voting or allow early in-person voting during the pandemic and provide for counties to hold Saturday outdoor sessions during October so people can vote in an outdoor setting where COVID-19 is not so easily transferred.”
The Mississippi Center for Justice, the ACLU of Mississippi, and the ACLU Foundation represented the Mississippi voters who brought the lawsuit in Oppenheim v. Watson in which the Mississippi Supreme Court issued a ruling today.
The Supreme Court will not permit any motion for rehearing, so the decision is final.
