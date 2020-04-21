A pair of burglary suspects and a sex offender who was on the run are all behind bars after being captured by local law enforcement officials on Tuesday.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department were looking for Chandar Modica, 38, and Gabriel Emmons, 30, after they were identified as the men who broke into a residence on Graves Road last week. Investigators put the victim’s home surveillance images on the JCSD Facebook page and asked for the public’s assistance to find the suspects.
Both were arrested at different locations in Laurel on Tuesday morning.
Emmons was caught after a foot chase on South 16th Avenue, near Gen. Pershing, with the assistance of Laurel Police Department investigators and officer along with JCSD investigators and deputies. Modica was taken into custody without incident at his place of employment.
Both are in custody at the Jones County Adult Detention Center, charged with burglary of a dwelling, awaiting their initial appearances in Jones County Justice Court.
"We cannot say thanks enough to residents who provided tips on the whereabouts of these two burglary suspects,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Our investigators followed every lead and stayed in high gear in the search for these suspects. We also greatly appreciate the assistance of LPD officers and investigators in the apprehension of Gabriel Emmons during a foot chase.
”We've said it time and time again — if you run from us, you will just go to jail tired."
A little while later, Sgt. Adam Cochran and Deputy Dave Gulley responded to a disturbance call at a motel on Ellisville Boulevard in Pendorff. They learned that Devante Blanks — a convicted sex offender who was wanted for failing to register and featured on “Felon Friday” on the JCSD Facebook page last week — had just left on foot.
While additional JCSD units, including Berlin, were arriving to set up a perimeter, Cochran rounded the corner from the motel office and saw Blanks walking back toward the motel. Cochran took Blanks into custody and took him to jail, where he was booked on the charge he was wanted for.
“Great job by Sgt. Adam Cochran and Deputy Dave Gulley on their response to an unrelated call that turned into a definitive lead on Devante Blanks,” Berlin said. “There’s a lot to be said about being at the right place at the right time and asking the right questions.”
