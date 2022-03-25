My daddy, Charlie Paul Clark, passed away almost 29 years ago. Rarely a day goes by that I don’t think of him or some of his wise sayings.
Charlie Paul Clark (commonly known as “C.P.” and/or “Water Well” Clark) was born at home in 1925 in downtown Clark Hill, which is about five miles east of the Big City of Sandersville. He was raised in a hard-working family that picked cotton, grew crops, raised livestock and cut trees. He grew up without electricity, running water or flush toilets. His friend Bill Windham gave him the nickname “Piddle” because he was always piddling around and working on stuff.
C.P. bought his first T-Model flatbed work truck at the age of 14 and hauled firewood and drove a school bus to pay for it. He graduated in 1942 from Sandersville High School, the only boy in a class of 14.
He was determined to volunteer for World War II as soon as he graduated from school. But his older brother Ralph, who was already in the Navy and had first-hand experience with the horrors of war, advised him to wait until Uncle Sam called.
In 1942, he got a job with Gulf Oil Research and Development in Natchez and moved in with an aunt and uncle who lived there. For the first time, he had electricity and running water!
In 1943, Uncle Sam called, and he joined the Army. He served all over Europe with the 202nd Engineer Combat Battalion.
After the war, he rejoined Gulf Oil, married my mom and, together, they had four children. He started C. P. Clark Water Well Drilling and Repair in 1947 and ran it for 32 years.
I’m not sure where his wise sayings originated, whether it was from family, friends or just pure first-hand experience, but here is the list of the ones that stand out the most. I’m sure there are more. Maybe you will recognize some of these:
1. Never, never, EVER back out in the road.
2. The best car insurance you can buy is a new set of tires.
3. Never block someone’s car in or block someone’s driveway or carport.
4. Park way out in the lot and walk a few extra steps.
5. When possible, back into a parking space and be headed out.
6. When traveling east from The Underpass and approaching the 3-way Teresa/Cross/Cooks intersection, signal your intentions to oncoming traffic.
7. The job ain’t finished until you put up your tools.
8. Never date a girl who you wouldn’t marry.
9. Single-story houses are the way to go … you won’t have to worry about climbing stairs when you get old.
10. Absentee ownership of property is awful; avoid it if you can.
11. Never, EVER rent out a house to someone (also emphasized by my Uncle Jack).
12. ALWAYS say “Sir” and “Ma’am.”
13. When hunting, always point your gun at the ground or straight up in the sky until you are ready to use it.
14. Pay your bills as soon as they hit your desk. Don’t wait until they are due!
15. You can judge a man’s character by how he pays his bills.
16. Dealing with the public will drive you to drink!
17. When “stuff” piles up in front of you, just kick it out of the way and keep plugging along.
18. Always keep a sharp blade on your lawn mower.
19. Power poles are a beautiful sight.
20. The best general insurance is money in the bank.
21. It’s not how much you make, but what you do with what you have.
22. While you are bent over to pick up a stick, might as well pick up two. In other words, make every move count; be efficient. Applies to your business AND personal life.
Thanks for the good advice, Daddy!
