U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., marked the award of $15,567,034 in grants to make improvements at 22 Mississippi airports, including $461,313 to improve airport buildings and reconfigure the existing taxiway at Waynesboro Municipal Airport.
The Federal Aviation Administration awards include $4.97 million for the Louisville-Winston County Airport and $3.86 million for the Golden Triangle Regional Airport, as well as $671,881 from the recently-enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to cover the local match requirement so that airports can access the federal funds without spending local dollars.
“With additional support from the recently-enacted CARES Act, our airports will be able to move forward on projects that will help them weather the coronavirus outbreak,” Wicker said.
