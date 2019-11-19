Dr. Tommy King, president of William Carey University, hosted a recent luncheon to recognize members of the Wall of Honor, which recognizes people who have made substantial financial contributions to support the school.
The massive Wall of Honor panels were originally installed at old Tatum Court, which was demolished after a tornado in January 2017. They were reinstalled at new Tatum Court after its official opening in July.
“While much has changed at William Carey, the best things have remained the same. Our Carey family investing in students, helping them build their futures, that has remained the same,” said WCU Provost Dr. Scott Hummel. “As we look at the Wall of Honor, we also realize that these benefactors, stretching back for years, probably didn’t even know the students whose lives they changed. But they believed in the value of Christian higher education and they were willing to support it.”
All of the Wall of Honor inductees at the luncheon are WCU alumni.
Dr. Gary and Linda Gordon make their home in Bay Springs, where he retired as a petroleum marketer for Denson Oil Company. He holds two degrees from William Carey University. In 1977, he received a master’s degree in education and, in 1981, earned a specialist degree in education. Linda Gordon earned a master’s degree in education from WCU in 1979.
The Gordons were recognized for their gifts to mission work and endowed scholarships.
Other inductees included Ted and Janie Bower of Hattiesburg, John Clearman of Sumrall, and Don and Mona Stewart of Hattiesburg.
