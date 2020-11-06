New Stage Theatre will continue the 2020 Solo Show Series with a pre-recorded performance of Eudora Welty’s “Why I Live at the P.O.,” filmed at the theatre this month.
Featuring New Stage favorite Jo Ann Robinson, virtual performances will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 13-14 and Nov. 16-17, and at 2 p.m. Nov. 15 with access for 24 hours. The play is performed with special permission from Eudora Welty LLC and in partnership with the Eudora Welty Foundation.
Set in 1941 during World War II, this short story is told by “Sister,” a young woman who lives in rural Mississippi with her mother, grandfather and uncle.
Ticket prices are $25 and can be charged by calling the theatre at 601-948-3533 or ordered online here.
