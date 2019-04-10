The Shop 16th Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at Daphne Park (601 N. 10th Ave. in Laurel).
Children of all ages are welcome for crafts and games. Children 10 and younger can participate in the egg hunt, which will begin at 10:30.
The Jones County Chamber of Commerce is hiding five “golden eggs” with a $50 cash prize in each egg.
Irish dance, concert
at Slowboat Brewing
Emerald Accent is scheduled to perform Friday night from 8-11 at Slowboat Brewing Co. (318 5th Ave. in Laurel).
The group will be performing Irish and Scottish music and Catherine Bishop will be performing and leading Irish dance. No experience necessary.
Rockin’ Autism
Acceptance concert
Slowboat Brewing Co. will host the Rockin’ Autism Acceptance 2019 event on Saturday from 4-10 p.m. at the brewery (318 5th Ave. in Laurel).
Join TEAAM Autism for the event that will feature live music and crawfish. Entry is free. All ages and pets welcome.
‘Biloxi Blues’ at
Laurel Little Theatre
Neil Simon’s play “Biloxi Blues” will be performed this weekend at the Laurel Little Theatre.
Evening performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and on Sunday at 2 p.m. The LLT reservation line is open and answers 24 hours per day all of show week at 601-428-0140.
For more information, visit
LaurelLittleTheatre.com or email LLTLaurelMS@aol.com.
Java and Jazz at JC
set for April 18
Jones College’s Jazz Band, along with vocal ensembles JC Voices and The Bridge, will present “Java and Jazz” on Thursday, April 18, at 7 p.m. on the M.P. Bush Fine Arts Auditorium stage. The Java and Jazz concert will feature a variety of great music and is free and open to the public. A variety of coffee, soft drinks and baked goods will be available during the concert.
Java and Jazz is a concert blend of instrumental and vocal jazz ensembles including the Jazz Band under the direction of Dr. Ben Burge, with vocal ensembles JC Voices and The Bridge under the direction of Dr. Susan Smith and accompanist Dr. David Goldblatt. Smith is assisted by Jennifer Bruton for JC Voices and Greg Wascoe assists with The Bridge.
For more information about JC’s Fine Arts Department, call 601-477-4203.
